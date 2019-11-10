Home

CHARLES NEALE

CHARLES NEALE Obituary

Charles R. "Bob"
Neale
Mar. 23, 1938 - Oct. 31, 2019

PURCELL
Bob was born at ACH Hospital, in Shawnee, OK, to William G. "Billy" and Martha Johnston Neale. He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, and his daughter, Nancy Ann Neale. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Pamla Neale; daughter, Jenny Manis; and son, Jack Neale; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was affectionately known as "DaddyBob" to his family. Bob studied accounting at OU, OSU, OBU, as well as Nefes Business College. He became a staff accountant for Howell, Bumpas & Company in the early '60's. He was comptroller for Kilpatrick Bros. Inc., a small conglomerate in OKC. He owned and operated Rocky's Cottages in Sedona, AR, in the early '70's. For the last 30 years, he worked for various CPA firms in OKC and performed contractual assignments. He formed Neale & Associates, and sold and installed Quickbooks Pro for clients. Bob was a ranked tennis player, becoming #4 in the Missouri Valley Mens 35 & over, Mens Singles. He was a tennis instructor and maintained the Woodlake Apartments Racquet Club in the '80's. Bob loved to farm and have his hands in the dirt. He had an 80 acre farm north of Luther for many years which became his hideout. Weeks before his death, Bob confessed belief that Jesus died for his sins. We hope to be reunited with him in Paradise.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019
