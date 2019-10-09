|
|
Charles L. Pugsley OKLAHOMA CITY
June 7, 1924 - October 5, 2019
Charles LaMar Pugsley (Charlie) was born June 7, 1924 in Oklahoma City, OK. He passed away peacefully and with family on October 5, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Charles attended Classen High School in Oklahoma City, met his future bride, Geraldine Wrinkle (Gerry), and they were married June 28, 1946. He attended the University of Oklahoma for one year in 1942 through the military V1 program, where he played basketball and baseball before serving in the Navy Air Corps from 1943-1945. Charlie returned to OU to play both sports, helping the Sooners win the NCAA Baseball Championship in 1951. During that time he attained his law degree and he and Gerry began their family with Janet in 1952, Carolyn in 1954 and Chuck in 1956. He practiced law in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and served in the District Attorney's office and private practice until 1971 when they returned to Oklahoma City and began a new career in the millwork business. Charles was fun-loving, totally devoted to his wife and an active participant in the job of bringing up three children. He spent his entire life as a member of St Luke's United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. He loved golf, fishing, hunting and being a role model for his children and grandchildren by having a strong work ethic, a valued Christian faith, deep moral beliefs, and displaying a fierce devotion for his wife and children. He was a member of Lions Club, State and National Bar Associations, Mason, OU Alumni Association, and The Architectural Wood-work Institute. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis LaMar and Frank C. Pugsley. He is survived by the kindest person in the world, his wife, Gerry Pugsley, children Janet Chappell (Lyle), Carolyn Connell (Ray) and Chuck Pugsley. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Erin Connell and Charlie Connell. Charles' funeral service will be Thursday at 1 pm in the Chapel at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (222 NW 15th St., OKC, OK 73103), followed by a gathering at the Church and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church and University of Oklahoma Baseball Program (180 W. Brooks, Norman, OK 73019). He was one of the good guys!
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019