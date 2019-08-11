|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Charles Quincy Sledge
October 13, 1945 - August 7, 2019
Charles Quincy Sledge passed from this life into eternity on Aug. 7, 2019.
He was born to Mose and Roberta Sledge on Oct. 13, 1945, in Oklahoma City. Charles, known to his close friends as "Chico," was a bright student and he also excelled at sports, particularly football and track. As athletes at Douglass High School, he and his younger brother Connie, sometimes called the "Sledge brothers," were known throughout the city and state for their athletic prowess.
Charles graduated from Douglass in 1963 and attended Langston University where he played football. While at Langston, he became a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and began an affiliation that he cherished for the rest of his life.
He married fellow Douglass High alum Janice McGee in 1965 and they had three daughters, Carla Quinette, Cave' Marie (died in infancy), and Songhai Niani. Charles loved his girls and was very proud of them. He graduated from Langston in 1967 with a dual degree in mathematics and chemistry. Charles worked as a chemist at Tinker Air Force Base before he moved briefly to Newark, NJ for a brief stint with a semi-professional football team. Upon his return to Oklahoma, he worked as a teacher and counselor at Guthrie Job Corps. In 1977, he wed Rosetta McMillon, beginning a loving marriage that lasted 42 years until his death.
He earned a master's degree in sociology from the University of Oklahoma and began a lengthy career with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Before retiring early due to chronic back pain, Charles was a supervisor at the DHS Capitol Hill office in south Oklahoma City, where he helped roll out the welfare-to-work program in the late 1990s and the electronic benefit transfer program for the SNAP food benefit program.
Charles had many hobbies like tennis and jogging but he especially enjoyed reading about news and other topics in books, newspapers and magazines. He typically had a stack of reading material near him at all times. He also enjoyed eating his favorite foods like ribs, Chinese food and Tootsie Roll Tootsie Pops.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mose and Roberta Sledge; and his daughter, Cave' (pronounced Kuh-Vey) Marie. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosetta, of Oklahoma City; his brother, Connie Sledge, of Oklahoma City; daughters, Carla Hinton, of Oklahoma City; and Songhai Sledge, of Dallas, TX; stepdaughter, Stephanie McMillon, of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Brandon Hinton, Travis Hinton Jr., Jasmine Hinton, and Khadijah Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Cailey and Camryn Hinton; niece, Eden Sledge-Leach (Keith); and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Rolfe Funeral Home, 2936 NE 36.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019