Charles "Chas" Stover NORMAN
Sept. 30, 1930 - June 13, 2019
Chas, 88, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born Sept. 30, 1930, in Wanette, OK to Joe Austin and Lucy Carleen (Evans) Stover. After graduating from Wanette High School in 1949, Chas joined the USAF, and later the OKANG, retiring in 1990 after 37 years honorably serving his country. Preceded in death by his parents; wife of 44 years, Peggy Metcalf Stover; four brothers, Ewell, Robert Hollis, Don, and Carl Wayne Stover; and a sister, Betty Jo Cottrell; he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be prior to the Graveside Service, 9 to 11 a.m. Today, June 17, 2019, at Vondel Smith South Lakes. The Graveside Services will follow at 2 p.m. Today, June 17, 2019, at the Wanette Cemetery in Wanette, OK. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 17, 2019