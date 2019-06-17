Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES STOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES STOVER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Chas" Stover
Sept. 30, 1930 - June 13, 2019

NORMAN
Chas, 88, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born Sept. 30, 1930, in Wanette, OK to Joe Austin and Lucy Carleen (Evans) Stover. After graduating from Wanette High School in 1949, Chas joined the USAF, and later the OKANG, retiring in 1990 after 37 years honorably serving his country. Preceded in death by his parents; wife of 44 years, Peggy Metcalf Stover; four brothers, Ewell, Robert Hollis, Don, and Carl Wayne Stover; and a sister, Betty Jo Cottrell; he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be prior to the Graveside Service, 9 to 11 a.m. Today, June 17, 2019, at Vondel Smith South Lakes. The Graveside Services will follow at 2 p.m. Today, June 17, 2019, at the Wanette Cemetery in Wanette, OK. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.