Charley L. Wendorff OKLAHOMA CITY
June 17, 1924 - Sept. 21, 2019
Longtime Oklahoma City resi-dent, Charley Lewis Wendorff, 95, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Charley was born June 17, 1924 on the family farm in Geary, Okla-homa to L.W. and Alta (Carlisle) Wendorff. When he was old enough, he joined the United States Navy and served as a gunner on landing craft carrying troops and supplies to the South Pacific during WWII. He was injured during the war and received an honorable dis-charge. Charley came home to recover and met his future wife, Louise. They were married for 49 years until her passing in February of 1994. Charley grew up helping his family on the farm. After returning from the war, he worked as a truck driver and then moved to Bethany, Oklahoma where he worked for Gulfstream installing interiors in jet planes, retiring after 25 years. He was a quiet man that enjoyed the simple things in life. If Charley was your friend, you had a friend for life. He never complained or had an unkind word to say. He loved his family and treasured the times he shared with them. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise; and 3 sisters, Leona Fowkles, Ella May Johnson, and Irene Wendorff. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Virginia Wendorff; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Lynn and Chuck Latzke; grandchildren, Geoff Wendorff, Jay Wendorff, Kathryn Walulik, and Tim Latzke; great grandchildren, Gibson, Miles, Titus, and Jubilee Wendorff, and Brooke and Paige Walulik; and his special friend, Frances Wantland. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Thursday at Guardian West Funeral Home. Services will be 2pm Friday at Guardian West Funeral Home with inter-ment to follow at Resur-rection Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019