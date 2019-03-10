Home

CHARLOTTE HEARD
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery
Cleveland, OK
CHARLOTTE HEARD


1924 - 2019

Charlotte Patricia
Gray Heard
Oct. 15, 1924 - March 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Charlotte Patricia Gray Heard, 94, died on March 7, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1924, in Pawhuska, OK to Charles Raymond Gray and Grace Emma Roberts Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Heard, DDS; and brother, Clark Gray, of Tulsa.
Charlotte received a BA degree in 1947 from Indiana University and a master's degree in social work from OU in 1972. She served as the Executive Director of Areawide Aging Agency from 1972-1989 and as Planning Associate for the Community Council of Central Oklahoma 1990-1992. After retirement, she turned to writing and published several short stories for children.
Charlotte was fiercely independent and loved to stay productive. She was enrolled in college courses for her own enrichment, taught adult literacy, tutored young children, traveled the world with her siblings, and stayed ever-loyal to daily exercise and the news. She emerged as a caregiver for many a family member in illness or old age. She never ceased finding great interest and enjoyment in conversations with family near and far and with her friends from the old neighborhood, past projects, the gym, and the retirement village. Throughout her life, these relationships were her top priority and dearest pleasure.
Charlotte wanted to focus on good works here on earth and not worry about the hereafter. As the years grew short, she devoted her energy to her most important concerns: family, friends, nature, politics and philosophy. To everything else, she was wont to say, "enough of that."
Charlotte is survived by sister, Helen Slupesky, of Sebastopol, CA; her five children, Jean Heard Jones, Ann Heard DeNies, Robert Heard and wife MaryAnn, Philip Heard and wife Gloria, and Martha Heard Woodridge and husband Dan Lablanc; 11 grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Heard and wife Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are March 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Woodland Cemetery in Cleveland, OK. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Areawide Aging Agency or to a preferred charity.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019
