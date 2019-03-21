Charlsa Golden

December 1, 1952 - March 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Charlsa Poole Golden passed into the arms of Jesus March 18, 2019, after an extended illness. Charlsa was born the fourth child to Roy and Faye Poole, December 1, 1952, in Austin, Texas. She married Dwayne Golden in 1974 and they had three children, Mikaela, Rodney and Chad. Even though she enjoyed her career as a hair designer, her main focus in life was her family. She gave selflessly to everyone she loved. Charlsa was an active member of her church, a welcoming hostess and friend to all she met. She had a way of making everything beautiful, through gardening, decorating or preparing delicious meals.

She is survived by her husband, Dwayne; children and their spouses, Mikaela and Eirik Price, Rodney Golden, Chad and Jenny Golden; sister, Sharon Rollins; grandson, Gabriel Price; and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rodney and Terry Poole.

A celebration of her life will be at 11:00am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene in Bethany, OK. Visitation with the family present will be Friday the 22nd, from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany. To share a memory or condolence, visit : www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary