Cherie Cheatham OKLAHOMA CITY
December 2, 1956 - October 14, 2019
Cherie passed away on October 14, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Cherie Cheatham was born December 2, 1956 in Sarasota, Florida to Erby and Candis (Buff) Cheatham. Cherie grew up in in South Oklahoma City with her sister Chondra and brothers Eric and Scott. She attended Prairie Queen, Jefferson Jr. High and Moore High School. There is no viewing or visitation. A graveside service will be held 11AM Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes 4000 SW 119th St., OKC, OK 73173. Visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 15, 2019