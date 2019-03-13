Cherry Ann Nippert

August 5, 1946 - March 8, 2019



EUFAULA

Cherry Ann Nippert, 72, of Eufaula, passed away March 8, 2019 at the Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cherry was born on August 5, 1946 in Oklahoma City to Elvin K. and Helen LaRue (Brewer) Hart. Cherry graduated from US Grant in Oklahoma City in 1964. On September 18, 1970 Cherry married Jimmie Lee Nippert in Oklahoma City. She worked as a secretary for the Oklahoma City Fire Department for thirty-eight and one half years.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Lee Nippert, of the home; son, James Sylvan Nippert and wife Laurie, of Eufaula; daughters, Carla Ann Nippert and husband Rickey Cox of Oklahoma City, and Darla Lee Garver and husband Philip, of Piedmont; sisters, Barbara Pilgrim, of Eufaula, and Reba Bradbury and husband Jimmy, of Oklahoma City; 8 grandchildren, Kegan, Jaren, Hope, Kristen, Kayla, Ashley, Joseph and Jimmy; and 9 great grandchildren, Jaxxon, Danielle, Mark, Brantley, Blake, Kinsey, Cooper, Levi, and Eli. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elvin K. and Helen LaRue (Brewer) Hart.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Kelley Memorial Chapel with Jake Brill officiating. Services are under the direction of Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to Eufaula VFW Post 8798.