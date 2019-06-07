Home

Memorial Park Funeral Home
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK 73131
(405) 755-1111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK 73131
Cheryl A. Fern
Feb. 20, 1957 - June 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
After fighting a valiant battle with cancer, Cheryl Ann Fern passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. Cheryl rejoins her first daughter Tierney, whom she loved deep-ly, and her father Ed, who shared her quick wit and sense of humor. Cheryl began an early career in retail at Street's Department Store, where she advanced to become a top buyer at a young age. While working at Street's, Cheryl continued her education and graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Early Childhood Education, leading to a long and beloved career with Putnam City Schools. With family, she was at her happiest. Cheryl found her greatest joy in life through her roles as mother and grandmother. She showed her love through her generosity and giving spirit and especially loved the holidays, celebrations, and spending time with family and friends. Cheryl was passionate about education and was an avid reader. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Riane (Salar), granddaughter Laila, mother Doris Nelson, siblings Ed, Debbie, and Kathy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00am, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 7, 2019
