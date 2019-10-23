|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Cheryl Burnet
Cheryl Burnet (71) died after a long illness in October 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City, the daughter of Vernon and Bernice Burnet. She was a proud graduate of Northwest Classen High School. Cheryl showed an interest in theater and drama at an early age, becoming involved in community and church productions. She continued this passion at the University of Kansas as a member of the Drama Department. The KU Drama Team invited her to go to Creede Playhouse in Creede, Colorado during the second year of its existence to perform in and help produce plays. It was an exciting time in Cheryl's life and she had many stories to tell! After working in drama in Detroit for several years, Cheryl moved to Wichita and started working for the Kansas Tax Commission. She joined the Internal Revenue Service in Wichita. She transferred to Oklahoma City in order to care for her aging parents. Cheryl was interested in everyone and everything. She could discuss anything with anyone, and brought interesting and well-thought out ideas to the table. As a life-long member of Epworth United Methodist, now known as Mosaic United Methodist, Cheryl participated in church leadership and the music ministries, including hand bells and choir. Her parents preceded her in death. Cheryl was a wonderful, caring friend. She is survived by many dear cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019, at 11am at Mosaic United Methodist Church, 3131 NW 50th, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Skyline Urban Ministries, 500 SE 1 5th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73129, or Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, 825 NE 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019