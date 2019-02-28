Home

Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
Cheryl Kemery Goss
January 5, 1942 - February 26, 2019

BLANCHARD
Cheryl, 77 passed away following a sudden illness. She is survived by sons: Mike Kemery & wife Michelle, Pat Kemery & wife Raymona, Jon Kemery & wife Kim; eight grandchildren & one great grandson; one brother: Jack Stine & wife Darlene. Viewing & Visitation will be held today from 4-8 PM with the family present to greet friends at the funeral home from 6-8pm. Services will be held at 11 AM Friday, March 1, 2019, Vondel Smith & Sons South Lakes 4000 SW 119, OKC. Visit vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 28, 2019
