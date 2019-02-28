|
Cheryl Kemery Goss BLANCHARD
January 5, 1942 - February 26, 2019
Cheryl, 77 passed away following a sudden illness. She is survived by sons: Mike Kemery & wife Michelle, Pat Kemery & wife Raymona, Jon Kemery & wife Kim; eight grandchildren & one great grandson; one brother: Jack Stine & wife Darlene. Viewing & Visitation will be held today from 4-8 PM with the family present to greet friends at the funeral home from 6-8pm. Services will be held at 11 AM Friday, March 1, 2019, Vondel Smith & Sons South Lakes 4000 SW 119, OKC. Visit vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 28, 2019