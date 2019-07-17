Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Baptist Temple
CHERYL INGRAM


1947 - 2019
CHERYL INGRAM Obituary

Cheryl Frances Ingram
July 19, 1947 - July 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Cheryl Frances Ingram died July 16, 2019. She was born July 19, 1947 to Claude and Frances Young. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Marvin and Melvin Young, and granddaughter, Kara Fletcher. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald Ingram; daughters, Jayne Ann Shover, April Joy Fletcher and husband Kevin; grandsons, Julian Shover, Logan Shover and wife Anna; and great-granddaughter, Adaleigh Barnes. Services will be Friday, July 19, 10:00am at Baptist Temple with interment in Arlington Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Baptist Temple (405) 946-1497. To share condolences, visit: www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019
