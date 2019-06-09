|
Chris Caven OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 20, 1988 - May 29, 2019
Chris Caven, 30, joined his family and friends in Heaven on May 29, 2019. He is and always will be missed by those he left on earth. Chris wrote on March 12, 2000, "Born October 20, 1988, like basketball, football & baseball. I am a big brother for Caylee & Colton. My family is Colton, Chris, Caylee, Candace, Brianna, Randi, Mom, Dad & Deby. Favorite color - blue, favorite sport - basketball, loves drawing." A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lynlee Mae Chapel at 507 E. Main Street in Moore on Tuesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019