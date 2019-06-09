Home

John M. Ireland Funeral Home-Lynlee Mae Chapel
507 E. Main
Moore, OK 73160
405-735-8900
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home-Lynlee Mae Chapel
507 E. Main
Moore, OK 73160
CHRIS CAVEN


1988 - 2019

Chris Caven
Oct. 20, 1988 - May 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Chris Caven, 30, joined his family and friends in Heaven on May 29, 2019. He is and always will be missed by those he left on earth. Chris wrote on March 12, 2000, "Born October 20, 1988, like basketball, football & baseball. I am a big brother for Caylee & Colton. My family is Colton, Chris, Caylee, Candace, Brianna, Randi, Mom, Dad & Deby. Favorite color - blue, favorite sport - basketball, loves drawing." A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lynlee Mae Chapel at 507 E. Main Street in Moore on Tuesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019
