|
|
Christian Edgar PANAMA CITY, FL
Kaufman, Jr., M.D.
March 3, 1940 - November 27, 2019
Christian Edgar Kaufman, Jr., M.D., passed away on November 27, 2019 at home in Panama City, FL. Chris was born March 3, 1940 in Washington, DC to Christian Edgar and Ruth May (Hauser) Kaufman. Chris graduated from University of Oklahoma School of Medicine in 1967. When he retired in 2001, he was Chief of the Nephrology Section. Chris was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, (David Frederick Kaufman). He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Christian Erick Kaufman, M.D., Stuart Thorn Kaufman, and Melissa Laidlaw Kaufman Hemker (Eric); grandchildren, Christina Maria Kaufman, Andrew Christian Hemker, Sophia Alexandra Hemker, and Jack William Hemker; sister, Carole Ann Kaufman of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces, cousins, and their families. There will be a celebration of Chris' life at 2:00pm Saturday, December 14, at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service in Bethany, OK. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019