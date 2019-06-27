Christina Carrick

Webb

May 17, 1971 - Jun. 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Christina Carrick Webb, age 48, of Oklahoma City, passed away on June 21, 2019. Born at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in May 1971 to Jerry Ray Jr. and Jo Ann (Hutchison). Christina attended Ulm Ameri-can High and graduated from MacArthur High School, Lawton in 1989 and Cameron University in 1994 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She was employed with Oklahoma City Public Schools as a third-grade teacher at Wheeler Elementary. Previously, she home schooled her sons from kindergarten through eighth grade, and she taught kindergarten at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Christina loved her family. She was incredibly proud of her two sons, especially their college graduations: Nick from Incarnate Word University and Jack from Texas State University. Christina's heart was gold and her smiles were as bright as the fireworks in the sky. She is survived by her sons Nicholas Webb Czelusniak, Texas, and 2LT Jackson Donald Czelusniak, Texas; her parents SGM (R) Jerry Ray and Jo Ann Webb, Lawton; her sisters Jeri Ann [LTC (R) Gary] Piña, Lawton, Abby Cathline [MSG Dwight] Moffett, Cameron, NC; David Hauser, loved one; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the in her honor.

Memorial Services: Holy Family Catholic Church, Friday, 12:00 PM, June 28, 2019, Lawton, OK. Officiating : Rev. Phil Seeton.

Services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to the family at:

Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019