Christine L. Mann
Oct. 31, 1933 - July 19, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Christine was the sixth child of 10 born to Claud & Bertha Pierce. She was born and raised in the small community of Trousdale, OK, where she attended school and graduated in 1951. Christine married Wiley Mann on April 15, 1954. A devoted wife and mother, Christine and Wiley raised three sons together. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley. She is survived by her three sons, Steve and wife Beverly, of Oklahoma City; Mark and wife Amy, of Clinton; and Mike and wife Gayle, of Moore; one sister, Carol Everett, of Jones; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 22. A graveside ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens. To share condolences, please visit resthavenokc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019
