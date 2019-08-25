|
|
Christopher Keith TECUMSEH
Shirley
July 19, 1981 - August 17, 2019
Christopher Keith Shirley (aka Chrisboy) died by suicide on August 17, 2019. He is survived by 2 amazing parents, Roebie and Chris, 3 loving sib-lings, Steve, Keri and John, and one incred-ibly talented, intelligent daughter Megan and her mother Stephanie. Chris was born in Houston, TX, and spent his childhood in Elk City, OK. Chris enjoyed his formative years working with his hands in our family wood shop, Shirley Woodworks. Chris had a talent for technology at a very young age. Following this passion led him to a career in the automated day trading industry in Chicago, IL. Chris continued to follow his career path worldwide and lived in Sarasota, Las Vegas, San Diego, Sydney, and the Cayman Islands. One of the unique things about Chris was that he loved to explore the earth, specifically, eating at new restaurants. He ate out at least three meals a day for over 10 years. Chris loved a cold beer, playing poker, and shooting pool with his Dad and brothers; a cherished time. He doted on his girls; Mom, Keri and Megan couldn't have felt more loved. Other hobbies included dabbling in the newest of technologies, running, working out, and a good game of chess. Chris had a flair for fun, silliness, and playing jokes on family and friends. His love was genuine and his laugh contagious. Chris has never wavered that his proudest accomplishment is Megan. She meant the world to him. Peace out bro! It is never too late or too early to seek help for yourself and/or others in need. If someone needs help, don't hesitate to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit:
suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019