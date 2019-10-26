Home

Services
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of the Servant
CHRISTY SUMMERS


1969 - 2019
Rev. Christy Leigh
Germany Summers
May 13, 1969 - Oct. 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Christy is survived by her husband, Blair; her three children, Peyton, Reed, and Olivia James; her parents, Don & Pam Germany; her sister, DeeAnn Fox and husband Chris, their children, Tyler and Sophia Fox; her brother, Greg Germany and wife Amy, their children, Justin, John and Chris Germany; as well as many other beloved family and friends. Christy was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Don Germany. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at United Methodist Church of the Servant.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 26, 2019
