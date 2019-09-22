|
|
Chrystal DeAnn Rubin OKLAHOMA CITY
May 9, 1957 - Sept. 19, 2019
Chrystal DeAnn Rubin, of Oklahoma City, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Sept. 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City at the age of 62. She was born on May 9, 1957, in Oklahoma City to Doyle and Marjorie Payne. Chrystal enjoyed her youth as a majorette for the band and graduated from Moore High School in 1975. She lived in Oklahoma City for most of her life. Chrystal's Christian faith and walk was exemplified by participating with the youth, prayer room, small groups, and volunteer organizations. She served as a marriage panel counselor for newly married couples, and an advocate to young women at Hope pregnancy Center to share and minister the love and hope of Christ. She spent most of her career in dentistry working alongside the love of her life, Dr. Frederick Rubin, to whom she was married to for 24 years before his home going in Feb. of 2019. Chrystal's passions included her love for the Lord, sharing her salvation, and creating memories with her family through quality time and traveling. She also loved the Christmas holiday; it represented the celebration of Christ's birth and family tradition. She displayed a beautiful tree in each room of the house which remained up year after year. Her love was rooted in family. She loved spending time with her only son, Josh, and her daughter-in-law, Stormy, whether it was to watch her son play hockey or the many Mother/Daughter dates she was able to spend with Stormy. Her love knew no bounds and she loved without reservation. Chrystal was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Marjorie Payne; and husband, Dr. Frederick Rubin. She is survived by her son, Joshua Wyatt and wife Stormy; son, Mark Rubin and wife Lisa; son, Michael Rubin and wife Monika; sister, Andrea Mutchler & husband Rick; niece, Mikala; and grandchildren, Lindsay, Alex, Calli, Alex, Hallie, Landon, and Andrew. Viewing will be at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes Monday and Tuesday 4-8 p.m. with family greetings friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Services to celebrate her life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Brookwood Baptist Church, 8921 S. Walker, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019