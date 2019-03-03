

























C. J. and Oma Ruth

McDonald



OKLAHOMA CITY

Oma "Ruth" McDonald went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb . 23, 2019. C.J. McDonald followed her into glory four days later, on Feb. 27, 2019. Ruth, as she was called all of her life, was born Nov. 9, 1931, to Tolbert Litton and Ruby Oldfield Litton, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Chickasha, OK and graduated from Chickasha High School in 1949. C.J. was born on Dec. 15, 1927, in Tecumseh, OK to Tyler McDonald and Edna Price McDonald, who preceded him in death. He grew up mostly in the Tuttle area, where he graduated from Tuttle High School. He attended Oklahoma University and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Aug. 1945 until Aug. 1946. C.J. and Ruth married on Dec. 27, 1949, and they lived in Oklahoma City for the next 69 years. They enjoyed many years of life together, always putting Christ at the center. C.J. retired from Tinker Air Force Base after 42 years of employment. Ruth was a homemaker. Their family was their greatest joy as was their church life. Ruth loved caring for her family, cooking and sewing. C.J. loved his family and baseball. He was a fan of Major League Baseball, especially the World Series, also known as The Fall Classic. He loved coaching little league. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Helen Cornwell and Jean Bazemore. C.J. was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Price McDonald; and his sister, Glenola Wall. They are both survived by their children, Lisa Waters and husband Bill Waters, of Oklahoma City; and Terry McDonald and wife Suzanne Mabry McDonald, of Waco, TX; eight grandchildren, Mariah Armstrong, of Oklahoma City; Meagan Armstrong, of Oklahoma City; Aaron Waters and wife Michelle, of Wheeler, TX; Andrea Waters, of Oklahoma City; Stacie Waters, of Oklahoma City; Tara DeLeon and husband Mario, of Waco, TX; Haley Coleman, of Waco, TX; and Tyler McDonald, of Los Angeles, CA; and their 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation 12-8 p.m. Sunday and 4-8 p.m. Monday. Services are at 12 Noon Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Vondel Smith South Lakes Chapel.