Clara Christine Cloninger GARDEN CITY, IDAHO
Born: May 11, 1934
Died: October 17, 2019
Clara Christine Cloninger, age 85, passed away on October 17th, 2019 in Garden City, Idaho. She was a graduate of Clarita High School Class of 1952. After graduating she moved to Dallas, TX to begin her career. In 1955 she met Ronald Slyter and they were married on January 1st, 1957. Chris accomplished much in her life with will and determination. She was the owner of a dress store in Omaha, Nebraska, member and past president of the Arizona Chapter Assistance League, member of PEO Chapter D. Quester's Cimarron Chapter and Edmond Newcomers. She is survived by three children, Stanley, Sharon and Rodney Slyter, 8 grandchildren Stuart, Jennifer and Melissa Slyter, Danny and Christopher Williams, Austin, Adam and Abigail Slyter.
A great Mother and wonderful Mom. She will
Be greatly missed.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 5, 2019