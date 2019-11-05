Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CLARA CLONINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARA CLONINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARA CLONINGER Obituary

Clara Christine Cloninger
Born: May 11, 1934
Died: October 17, 2019

GARDEN CITY, IDAHO
Clara Christine Cloninger, age 85, passed away on October 17th, 2019 in Garden City, Idaho. She was a graduate of Clarita High School Class of 1952. After graduating she moved to Dallas, TX to begin her career. In 1955 she met Ronald Slyter and they were married on January 1st, 1957. Chris accomplished much in her life with will and determination. She was the owner of a dress store in Omaha, Nebraska, member and past president of the Arizona Chapter Assistance League, member of PEO Chapter D. Quester's Cimarron Chapter and Edmond Newcomers. She is survived by three children, Stanley, Sharon and Rodney Slyter, 8 grandchildren Stuart, Jennifer and Melissa Slyter, Danny and Christopher Williams, Austin, Adam and Abigail Slyter.

A great Mother and wonderful Mom. She will
Be greatly missed.

Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -