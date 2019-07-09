Clent Dedek

April 2, 1935 - July 2, 2019



EDMOND

Clent Dedek, 84, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Client was born on April 2, 1935, in Love County, Oklahoma, to the late Steve and Doris (Sanders) Dedek. Clent graduated from Thackerville High School in 1953, and in 1960 he graduated from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper 16th OHP Academy. Clent served as a Love County Deputy Sheriff, Edmond Police Chief, Commissioner of the Depart-ment of Public Safety, Chief Investigator for OK County D.A. Bob Macy. Clent had a lifelong love of horses and dogs. Clent married the love of his life, Joyce (Comer) Dedek, on May 25, 1956.

Clent was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Joyce (Comer) Dedek of the home, daughter; Sandy Dedek Owen and husband, Tim of Edmond, Oklahoma, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, granddaughter, Tiff Gravel and husband, Abraham Anun of Kampala, Uganda, Africa, great grand-daughter, Grey Anun, and a host of other friends and relatives.

As per Clent's wishes there will be no services and please no flowers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any animal shelter.

His Beautiful smile will be missed by all that knew and loved him. He will live on forever in our memories and hearts.

Special thanks to Dr. Kupiec and staff and Companion Healthcare.

Special love to Linda and Mike Woolheather and S.T. and Joyce Bolding. Published in The Oklahoman on July 9, 2019