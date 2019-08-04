Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CLEO HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLEO HUNT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Cleo Lavern Hunt
Sept. 20, 1942 - July 27, 2019

SPENCER
Cleo Lavern Hunt was born in Byars, OK on Sept. 20, 1942, to Manuel Williams and Louella Payton. She passed away on July 27, 2019, at her home in Spencer, OK. She worked as Director of the Radiology Department at Edmond Medical Center for 33 years after receiving her certification from The University of Oklahoma. The Edmond Medical Center honored Ms. Hunt by dedicating the Diagnostic Imaging Center in her name in May of 2008. Cleo enjoyed her work and was also a bridal consultant. When she wasn't working, she was highly active in the church as the Head of the Kitchen and Choir Ministries. She felt great joy while singing in the choir and cooking.
Cleo is survived by her three children, Donna Carol Hunt, Jessie Steven Hunt, and Jameal Andre Hunt (Princess); her seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three sisters. She was preceded in death by the father of their children, Willie Hunt; her parents, one brother, and two sisters.
Viewings will be held at OK Cremation & Funeral Home, 2415 North Walnut Ave., Oklahoma City, on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church at 1020 NE 42nd St., Oklahoma City, followed by burial at Arlington Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Integris Foundation Dept. for Renal Research and Care by calling 405-951-5005.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLEO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.