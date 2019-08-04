|
|
Cleo Lavern Hunt SPENCER
Sept. 20, 1942 - July 27, 2019
Cleo Lavern Hunt was born in Byars, OK on Sept. 20, 1942, to Manuel Williams and Louella Payton. She passed away on July 27, 2019, at her home in Spencer, OK. She worked as Director of the Radiology Department at Edmond Medical Center for 33 years after receiving her certification from The University of Oklahoma. The Edmond Medical Center honored Ms. Hunt by dedicating the Diagnostic Imaging Center in her name in May of 2008. Cleo enjoyed her work and was also a bridal consultant. When she wasn't working, she was highly active in the church as the Head of the Kitchen and Choir Ministries. She felt great joy while singing in the choir and cooking.
Cleo is survived by her three children, Donna Carol Hunt, Jessie Steven Hunt, and Jameal Andre Hunt (Princess); her seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three sisters. She was preceded in death by the father of their children, Willie Hunt; her parents, one brother, and two sisters.
Viewings will be held at OK Cremation & Funeral Home, 2415 North Walnut Ave., Oklahoma City, on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church at 1020 NE 42nd St., Oklahoma City, followed by burial at Arlington Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Integris Foundation Dept. for Renal Research and Care by calling 405-951-5005.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019