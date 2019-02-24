Home

Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Cleta Connelly
April 25, 1928 - Feb. 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Cleta Connelly was born April 25, 1928, to Haskell & Minnie Griffin, in Snyder, OK. She was a graduate of Capitol Hill High School and member of the First Christian Church of Moore. Cleta worked at the OKC Water Department, and then went to work for Wicks & Sticks at Crossroads Mall, retiring to full-time homemaker. She was loved by all and will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Connelly; and sister, Mary Jo Bishop. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melanie & Larry Hair; son, Danny Connelly; her favorite niece, Mary Jane Sauls Beaver; numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids; and many other family and friends. Viewing will be 12-8 p.m. today and 4-8 p.m. Monday. Services to celebrate her life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary, 6934 S. Western Ave., burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Friends may leave condolences for the family at:

www.vondelsmith
mortuary.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019
