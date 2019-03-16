Home

Cliff Galaway
Feb. 20, 1925 - March 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Cliff Galaway, 94, passed away on March 13, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born to Horace and Ada Galaway on Feb. 20, 1925, in Bartlesville, OK. Cliff was a graduate of Perry High School. Following three years in the Navy, he graduated from OU in 1948. He married Billie Thompson, of Perry, on June 8, 1951. After careers with Phillips Petroleum and with State Farm Insurance, Cliff retired in 1990. He was a volunteer at Deaconess Hospital and longtime member of the Putnam City Methodist Church. Surviving Cliff are his wife, Billie; sons, Mark, David, and Paul; Paul's wife, Sunny; daughter, Joyce and her husband, Kevin Kelley; along with several grandchildren. A private family service will be held.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 16, 2019
