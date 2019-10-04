Home

Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 677-8384
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Sunny Lane Funeral Home
4000 Se 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1934 - 2019
Clifford Willis Martin
Oct. 14, 1934 - Oct. 1, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Clifford Willis Martin was born on October 14th, 1934 in Oklahoma City. He passed away in his sleep. He is forever 84. Clifford attended Capitol Hill High School. He worked as an airplane mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base. He loved spending time with family, travelling, playing cards and watching football. His proudest moment in life was being a Marine. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ada Martin; wife, Jeanette Martin; and son, Clifford W. Martin Jr. He will be missed by his children, siblings, 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5th, from 8:30am to 5pm at Sunny Lane Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 6th, at 3pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 4, 2019
