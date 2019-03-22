Clifford Thomas

Norris

Nov. 7, 1931 - Mar. 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Clifford Norris was born in Oklahoma City on November 7, 1931 to Andrew Roscoe and Minnie May Norris. He attended Classen High School and the University of Oklahoma. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and, because of his love of flying, became a Pilot and Squadron Commander for the Civil Air Patrol. Clifford retired from Harter Concrete Products as a Division Manager after 36 years and served many years in the Technical and Marketing Committees of the National Concrete Masonry Association. He was very active in the Boy Scouts and passed on his love for camping and fishing to his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Roscoe Eugene Norris. He is survived by the love of his life for 70 years, Mary Sue Harter Norris; son, Mike Norris; daughter, Susan Bailey and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Nicholas Norris, Tyler Brooks, James Macy, Meghan Macy, and Justin Thompson; and great grandchildren, Austin Brooks, Ireland Brooks, Jack Macy, and Josie Macy. Graveside Service on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m., Memorial Park Cemetery.