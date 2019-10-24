Home

Coeta "Fern" Howell
March 9, 1925 - October 22, 2019

EDMOND
Coeta "Fern" Howell was born in Pawnee County, OK on March 9, 1925 and passed away on October 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents Frank and Ollie Liebman, her son August Sehven, and son Robert Grove. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 N.W. Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019
