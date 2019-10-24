Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
6001 N.W. Grand Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for COETA HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COETA HOWELL


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Coeta "Fern" Howell
March 9, 1925 - October 22, 2019

EDMOND
Coeta "Fern" Howell was born in Pawnee County, OK on March 9, 1925 and passed away on October 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents Frank and Ollie Liebman, her son August Sehven, and son Robert Grove. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 N.W. Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COETA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
Download Now