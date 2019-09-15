Home

Colleen Annabelle
Oswalt
Dec. 2, 1929 - Sept. 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Colleen A Oswalt, born to Clarence and Ora Burden on Dec. 2, 1929, peacefully went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sept. 12, 2019, meeting Jesus face-to-face, which had been for decades her passion and desire. Because of her love for the Lord, she taught her Sunday school class most all her life and retired from the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma. Public visitation is at Advantage Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, 2-8 p.m. Services will be held at Rancho Village Baptist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019
