Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ray and Martha's Funeral Home
203 S Market St
Cordell, OK 73632
(580) 832-5351
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ray and Martha's Funeral Home
203 S Market St
Cordell, OK 73632
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CONNIE BROADHURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONNIE BROADHURST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONNIE BROADHURST Obituary

Connie Karlene
Broadhurst


YUKON
Connie Karlene Broadhurst, 58, of Yukon, OK, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was born and raised in Cordell, OK. Connie graduated Cordell High School in 1979, and then attended CCC College and earned her nursing degree. Connie was an Oncologist Nurse, specializing in chemotherapy. She loved attending Camp Hope in Ohio, working with patients who had Ovarian cancer. She loved taking care of people in general. Connie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include daughter, Erin Hemken & husband Chris, of Yukon, OK; son, Jon Broadhurst, of Okarche, OK; granddaughter, Charlotte Hemken, of Yukon, OK; father, Earl Dean Schmidt, of Cordell, OK; sisters, Rhonda Schmidt, of Cordell, OK; and Debbie Henderson & husband Craig, of Stephens City, VA; pet companion, Chloe; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Schmidt; and her grandparents.
Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, Ray & Martha's Funeral Home, Cordell, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now