Connie Karlene YUKON
Broadhurst
Connie Karlene Broadhurst, 58, of Yukon, OK, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was born and raised in Cordell, OK. Connie graduated Cordell High School in 1979, and then attended CCC College and earned her nursing degree. Connie was an Oncologist Nurse, specializing in chemotherapy. She loved attending Camp Hope in Ohio, working with patients who had Ovarian cancer. She loved taking care of people in general. Connie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include daughter, Erin Hemken & husband Chris, of Yukon, OK; son, Jon Broadhurst, of Okarche, OK; granddaughter, Charlotte Hemken, of Yukon, OK; father, Earl Dean Schmidt, of Cordell, OK; sisters, Rhonda Schmidt, of Cordell, OK; and Debbie Henderson & husband Craig, of Stephens City, VA; pet companion, Chloe; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Schmidt; and her grandparents.
Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, Ray & Martha's Funeral Home, Cordell, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019