Connie Gorman

Nov. 8, 1931 - July 14, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Lavada "Connie" Gorman, born Nov. 8, 1931, returned to her Heavenly Father's arms on July 14, 2019. Although bittersweet, we are grateful her fight with cancer is over. She is sorely missed by all who knew her. Those who follow in her footsteps are now challenged to live up to the extraordinary life that she exemplified.

Mama was born in the family farmhouse, near Boynton, OK. She attended Liberty School up until moving to Oklahoma City in 1945. She played forward on the girls' basketball team and graduated from Capitol Hill High School. She met the love of her life, Joseph Edward Gorman, Jr., while working at the Criterion Theater. They married on Dec. 2, 1950, and remained married for 51 years until Dad met Jesus Aug. 26, 2001.

Mama joins her mother, Addie Dill; sisters, Peggy Matthews and Nancy Smith; and her special aunt and uncle, Marie and William McCollum, in heaven. She is survived by her four children, Terri Gorman, Lani Misner, Joseph Gorman III, and Trudi Gorman; sister, Billie Johnson; and brother, Jimmy Dill and wife Joyce. Mama doted on her five grandchildren, Janette Armstrong and husband Brandon, Jared Misner, Jodi Farmer and husband Joel, Lauren Dillion, and Joseph Misner. She is "GiGi" to 10 great-grandchildren.

Mama was chosen to be one of the first women to input classified data during the Cold War into the first IBM computers. She was a Precinct Chair for the Republican Party in 1964, preschool teacher, Sunday School teacher, homeroom mother, PTA President, Girl and Cub Scout Leader, NE High School Registrar, President of NW Classen High School Booster Club, best in sales for home builders, counselor, best friend, and cheerleader when supporting her family during trying or fun times.

Our family extends a special thank-you for the excellent care given to her by Care, the staff of Crossroads Hospice, and Bellevue Rehab.

Her Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73142. Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019