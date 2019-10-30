Home

Hibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center
2190 Harper St
Choctaw, OK 73020
(405) 390-2626
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
2190 Harper St
Choctaw, OK 73020
CONNIE NELSON


1952 - 2019
Connie Nelson
August 4, 1952 - October 26, 2019

CHOCTAW
Nelson, Connie Rae (Cheever), 67, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26 after a long battle with failing health. A hardworking housewife, Connie was a loving wife of 50 years, a special mother of three, and grandmother of seven. She was looking forward to the birth of her first great-grandchild next year. An honest and good person, Connie will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Hibbs Funeral Home in Choctaw on Wed., Oct. 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 30, 2019
