Cookie Estell Wilkins
July 6, 1943 - September 25, 2019

BIXBY
Cookie Estell Wilkins was born on July 6, 1943 to Buford and Marion Gentry in Watonga, OK and left us for heaven on September 25th, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.
Cookie was the beloved wife of Maurice Wilkins, enjoying 55 years of marriage together. She was an amazing mother to Scott Allen Wilkins, wife Kimber, of Tulsa, OK and Stacy Layne Wilkins Ridings, husband Jack, of Tulsa, OK. She was the sister of Sandra Harris of San Antonio, TX and John Gentry, wife Karen, of Chickasha, OK. When Cookie and Maurice married, she gained a sister in Mary Lou Wilkins Haley, husband Ish, of Fayetteville, AR. However, Cookie's proudest accomplish-ment was being the most incredible "Grammy" to Amber Wilkins, Jaci and Jackson Ridings.
Cookie was a graduate of Chickasha High School and Oklahoma College for Women where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Speech Pathology. She later attended Rose State College for an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene. Followed by a Master's Degree in Higher Education from the University of Oklahoma.
Cookie was very passionate about a variety of causes and organizations, including: American Diabetes Asso-ciation, PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Red Hat Society, and most recently, Asbury's United Methodist Women. She was selected as one of Three Outstanding Young Oklahoma Women in 1978 through her work with the Jaycees. Cookie worked as a myofunctional therapist and a dental hygienist at different times during her life. But, her delight was in teaching in the pediatric department at the OU College of Dentistry, in the yellow & orange clinic. She always said that she loved being at OU, because it allowed her to send her kids to OSU!!
After relocating to Bixby, OK, Cookie and Maurice became active members of Asbury United Methodist Church. Cookie also achieved her black belt in a women's self-defense martial arts program. She was a fighter in every sense of the word!!
In lieu of flowers, the family invites loved ones to contribute to the Amyloidosis Foundation in Cookie's memory at:
http://amyloidosis.org/act
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 1, 2019
