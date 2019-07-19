Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Arlington Memory Gardens Mausoleum
3400 N Midwest Blvd.
Midwest City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CORA AXTELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CORA AXTELL


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CORA AXTELL Obituary

Cora Louise Axtell
Sept. 7, 1932 - July 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Cora was born in Ninaview, Colorado. She left to be beside her husband, Paul, of 65 years. Cora was a devoted Christian, Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She and her husband moved to Oklahoma City in the early 1950s and together they built their home. Cora was a stay at home mother, avid bowler and loved to cook and crochet. She attended church at Midwest City Church of God. Services to celebrate Cora will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Arlington Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Services are under the care of Barnes Friederich Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
Download Now