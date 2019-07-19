|
|
Cora Louise Axtell OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 7, 1932 - July 16, 2019
Cora was born in Ninaview, Colorado. She left to be beside her husband, Paul, of 65 years. Cora was a devoted Christian, Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She and her husband moved to Oklahoma City in the early 1950s and together they built their home. Cora was a stay at home mother, avid bowler and loved to cook and crochet. She attended church at Midwest City Church of God. Services to celebrate Cora will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Arlington Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Services are under the care of Barnes Friederich Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 19, 2019