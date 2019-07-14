Courtney Anne Bunker

Jul 13, 1986 - Jan 28, 2007 Time has allowed us to

replace the painful memories of your death with priceless memories of your life.

We see you everywhere and smile. We have a greater

appreciation for others and a greater compassion for those who hurt. In death, you have made us better in life.

Even in your absence, you continue to influence those you left behind. Every day brings us one day closer

to seeing you again.

We will see you at the gate.

Happy birthday Court.

We love you bunches!

Dad, Mom, Jason,

Chelsea, and Jake