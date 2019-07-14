Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for COURTNEY BUNKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COURTNEY BUNKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COURTNEY BUNKER Obituary

Courtney Anne Bunker

Jul 13, 1986 - Jan 28, 2007

Time has allowed us to
replace the painful memories of your death with priceless memories of your life.
We see you everywhere and smile. We have a greater
appreciation for others and a greater compassion for those who hurt. In death, you have made us better in life.
Even in your absence, you continue to influence those you left behind. Every day brings us one day closer
to seeing you again.
We will see you at the gate.
Happy birthday Court.
We love you bunches!
Dad, Mom, Jason,
Chelsea, and Jake

Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.