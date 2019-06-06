|
Vickie Lynn Courtney KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI
Jan. 20, 1952 - Jun. 3, 2019
Vickie Lynn Courtney passed away on June 3, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born on January 20, 1952 to Ed and Betty Courtney. Vickie was an Avon Sales Representative for many years and a longtime member of Kentucky Avenue Baptist Church. She lived a very simple life and loved spending time with her friends and family. Her memory will continue to be cherished by her sister, Lisa Awbrey and husband, Ben Awbrey; nephew, Eric Awbrey and wife, Kelsey Awbrey; niece, Lauren Scott and husband, Brandon Scott; a great nephew, Micah Awbrey; as well as other extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Services are under the care of Sunny Lane Funeral Home in Del City, Oklahoma and will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 3 pm at Sunny Lane Funeral Cemetery with visitation from 2:00-2:45 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 6, 2019