Covey Lynn Bean

Sept. 18, 1937 - March 1, 2019



CHOCTAW

Covey Lynn Bean, of Choctaw, OK, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 81. He is following his beloved wife Judy, who preceded him into God's arms five years ago. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Brent, of Seminole, FL; and Brian Lynn, of Denver, CO; his grandson, Joshua Michael, of Seminole, FL; granddaughter, Melissa Renee, of Seminole, FL; a granddaughter -in-law, Allison; and his three great- granddaughters, Maya, Eliora, and Presley. While we remember Covey as our loved family patriarch, most of the public will remember him as the outdoor editor for The Daily Oklahoman reporting on the great outdoors for over 30 years. He was loved by many, and the family sincerely appreciates the kind words and outpouring of sympathy from all who knew and remembered him. "Go rest high on that mountain Dad." Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019