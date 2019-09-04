|
|
Coye Gene Bray OKLAHOMA CITY
September 30, 1931-August 30, 2019
Coye Gene Bray, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2019 in OKC. He was born September 30, 1931 in Stigler, OK to Hulet and Eddith (Hill) Bray. He retired as a Major from the Oklahoma Air National Guard after a distinguished career with the 137th TAW. Coye was a very active member and Deacon of the former Windsor Hills Baptist Church. He received his B.A. in Business Admin-istration from Oklahoma City University. He married Olene Ann Amen on February 22, 1958 in Weatherford, OK. She preceded him in death as well as two brothers, Thomas and Marlin. Survivors include a son, Jeff and wife Stephanie of Yukon; a sister, Marlene Hungerford of Del City, OK; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Thursday, 9am-9pm, at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Friday, September 6, 11:00am at Council Road Baptist Church Chapel with interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019