Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
1001 S. Rankin
Edmond, OK
1959 - 2019
Craig Collins
February 8, 1959-September 7, 2019

EDMOND
Craig Collins, 60, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away September 7, 2019. He is survived by wife Celia Collins, parents Jack and Polly Collins, sister Sue Ann Funk (Steve), brother Charles Collins (Sheree), mother-in-law Marilyn Good, sister-in-law Jan Polhemus (David). Visitation will be held at Mathews Funeral Home, Edmond, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 12:00 -8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1001 S. Rankin, Edmond, OK. Please visit:

www.matthewsfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 10, 2019
