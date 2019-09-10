|
|
Craig Collins EDMOND
February 8, 1959-September 7, 2019
Craig Collins, 60, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away September 7, 2019. He is survived by wife Celia Collins, parents Jack and Polly Collins, sister Sue Ann Funk (Steve), brother Charles Collins (Sheree), mother-in-law Marilyn Good, sister-in-law Jan Polhemus (David). Visitation will be held at Mathews Funeral Home, Edmond, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 12:00 -8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1001 S. Rankin, Edmond, OK. Please visit:
www.matthewsfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 10, 2019