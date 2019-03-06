Craig Ott Hobbs

Nov. 20, 1947 - March 3, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Craig Hobbs passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, from complication of Parkinson's disease. He was born on Nov. 20, 1947, to Walter and Julia Hobbs. Craig graduated from U.S. Grant High School. He served two years in the U.S. Army, where he earned two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star in Vietnam. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and brother-in-law, Bill. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly; son, Jeff and his wife Lisa; and stepdaughter, Maddy. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first granddaughter, Haven. Craig is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Shirley Christie and husband George and Cathy Walton; as well as many nieces and nephews. His family will dearly miss his unique personality, generosity and love for his family. We want to offer a special thanks to all of the staff at Excell Hospice.

A Graveside Service honoring Mr. Hobbs will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City under the direction of Signature Cremation & Funeral Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to .