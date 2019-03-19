Curtis Wayne Davis

July 19, 1938 - March 17, 2019



BETHANY

Curtis Wayne Davis, 80, died March 17, 2019, in Bethany, OK. He was born July 19, 1938, in Ponca City, OK to John M. and Gelia O. (Thomas) Davis. He was a 1957 graduate of Ponca City High School. A proud U.S. Army veteran, he retired after 31 years. He worked as a Senior Electronics Specialist from ATT/Lucent. On Oct. 25, 2000, he married Darlene Laubach in Hot Springs, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; four sisters; and granddaughter, Blake Ann Davis. Survivors include his loving wife, Darlene; son, Terry W. Davis, of Warr Acres; two daughters, Gina Watson, of OKC; and Lisa D. Minder, of Warr Acres; stepson, Michael Laubach and wife Angie, of OKC; five grandchildren, Tayler Laubach, Nathan Messenger, Kali Messenger, Derek Minder, and Malissa Minder; four great-grandchildren, Zoey, Sierra, Reagan, and Shyanne; and brother, James Kaiser and wife Lillian of Indio, CA. Viewing will be Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Bethany Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, please visit: www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 19, 2019