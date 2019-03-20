Curtis "Wayne" Hood

October 21, 1933 - March 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Curtis Wayne Hood met his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Clebit, Oklahoma on October 21, 1933 to Maud Leona and Albert Martin Hood. He was an adoring son and brother. He began working at an early age selling Grit newspaper and sweeping out the post office in his hometown of Valliant, Oklahoma where he graduated from high school in 1951. Wayne played baseball, basketball, and was a Golden Gloves boxer. He served as Sr. Class President, and was an excellent student and athlete, pitching a no-hitter. He was also proud of his service to his country during the Korean War where he served as a forward observer heavy mortar co. and the Oklahoma Army Reserves. Wayne was an active member at Mayridge Baptist Church where he served in various leadership roles from Sunday School and VBS teacher to Deacon, and Sunday School Superintendent. Wayne was known for his work with teenagers and his strong desire to see others come to know Jesus as their Savior. Although his work in steel fabrication began far earlier, Wayne co-founded H.K.&S. Iron Company in 1963. He was a selfless co-owner who always put his employees first, believing they were the backbone of a successful business. He was especially known for his ability to secure contracts, working diligently to establish new contacts and retain current relationships. Wayne's civic involvement included memberships in the South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma where he was passionately involved in the apprenticeship program. He also served as past president of the Southwest American Livestock Association and 1990 show honoree. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Albert, "Buddy" Hood, sister Ruth Smith, beloved wife of 56 years Bobbie June Hayes Hood, and their infant daughter Phyllis June. He is survived by his daughter Linda and husband Billy Atchley, and son Allen Wayne and wife Pamela, grandchildren Jonathan Curtis Atchley and wife Kristin, Joel David Atchley and wife Megan, Madelyn Grace and Patrick Allen Hood, and 6 great-grandchildren, Karsten , Aiden, Easton, Abram, Cooper, and Ava June, sister Bobbie DeLonais, brother Guy Hood, and a host of nieces and nephews. Wayne was known for his generosity. He led a big life and his loss is great, yet we rejoice in the knowledge we will be reunited with him in heaven. Services to celebrate his life will be held Friday, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 16001 S. Western, at 1:00 pm with burial following at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00PM at the funeral home.