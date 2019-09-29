Home

Nov. 20, 1958-Sept. 26, 2018
Cindy, it has been a year since you went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. Your perseverance is an inspiration to those of us who knew of your faithful effort. You attended Edmond First Baptist Church and were very much at peace attending there. You were thankful and comforted by the many cards, letters, phone calls, and gifts from your current and former students and current friends during your battle with cancer. You genuinely cared for your brother Donnie, your students, friends, and me. Our hearts still hurt but we love you always and miss you more. We give thanks to the Lord that He blessed us with you.
Bob and Donnie

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
