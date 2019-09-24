Home

August 17, 1989-September 19, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY/MUSTANG
Cyrus was born with severely profound mental and physical disabilities. Although Cyrus could not communi-cate verb-ally, he had strong opinions and knew how to voice them. His laugh was conta-gious, and the love he felt for his family was a powerful thing to witness. Cyrus inspired all those who had the honor of meeting him. He was at times a force of unbridled rage, but also of unbridled love. Survived by his mother, father, and brother, Hye (Hagen), Ali-Reza, and Alexander Ravajy, Cyrus' sudden and unexpected loss was devastating for the family. Although his family will never be able to fill the void, Cyrus' many lessons, both tragic and inspiring, will live on. The memorial service will take place at 3301 Wexford Ave., OKC, on Wednesday, Sept. 25. at 2 p.m. Donations to establish a Cyrus Ravajy Foundation to support individuals with disabilities can be made at:

http://bit.ly/cyrusravajy

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 24, 2019
