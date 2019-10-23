|
Dahl P. Brown OKLAHOMA CITY
March 29, 1927-October 16, 2019
Dahl P. Brown Jr. quietly passed from this life surrounded by his family and into the arms of his loving Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on March 29th, 1927 in Oklahoma City to Dahl and Winifred Brown. He graduated from Classen High School and, after serving in the US Navy during WWII, he attended the University of Oklahoma, was a member of Phi Gamma Delta, and graduated with a degree in History.
He began his career in the food industry in 1951 as a retail sales representative for C&H Sugar Company. His success at C&H led him to Love & Law, an Oklahoma City based food brokerage company. This was the beginning of his long and successful career in the food brokerage industry.
In 1972, Dahl purchased controlling interest in Love & Law and changed the name to Brown Brokerage Company. During his tenure as President and eventually Chairman, Dahl enjoyed his many relationships with the company's wholesale and retail customers as well as his long-standing client relationships. He retired from Brown Brokerage Company in March of 1999.
In his early years, Dahl was an avid golfer and tennis player and later during retirement enjoyed his lengthy walks at Lake Hefner. His true passion was music and he gained a measure of acclaim with his friends for his singing voice.
Dahl was a dedicated member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was able to take advantage of his passion for music at Westminster by participating in the church choir.
He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to especially thank Angela Cooks for her years of loving care and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Dahl was preceded in death by his father Dahl P. Brown Sr. and his mother Winifred Brown. He is survived by his sons Ross, Steven, Kent, Scott Brown and wife Jana; grandchildren Jake, Nick, Alan, Danny, Alicia, and Conner; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Monday, October 28, at 2pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019