Dale Acker OKLAHOMA CITY
April 1, 1938 - June 14, 2019
Dale Acker was born in Bronx, NY and died in her home in Oklahoma City. She loved her family, her friends, her New York roots, and time spent serving her Lord. She is survived by children, John Toland, of Texas; Victoria Beeson, of Oklahoma; Margot Toland & husband Jonathan Rico, of Oklahoma; and Marc Toland & wife Jen, Connecticut; and six precious grandchildren. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the Crossings Community Church in OKC. Memorial donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019