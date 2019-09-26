Home

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
DALE CASE


1933 - 2019
Dale Case
1933-2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
On Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 86, Dale Evan Case was called home to be with his Lord Christ. He passed in peace with his beloved wife, Jan Case and devoted daughter, Lisa Pape. Dale was preceded in death by his son, Vic Case, brother, Larry Case and is survived by his beloved family- daughter, Lisa Pape, and son-in-law, Dan Pape sibling, Gary Case and wife, Barbara and sister-in-law, Deana Case. Dale was the grandfather of Casi and JW Peters, Chelsea and Mike Watkins, and Cord and Betsi Pape; great grandfather to Cadan, Cali-Kae and Channing Peters, Classen and Cooper Watkins, and Tyler and Tate Griffin. Dale was born in Waynoka, Oklahoma where he lived until his early twenties when he left bravely to serve in the US Army as an MP in the Korean War. Upon returning from service Dale, Jan and their family stayed in Oklahoma City where he was successful as a home builder. Dale was an avid race car driver where he acquired the nickname of "Lead-foot". Dale and Jan spent time traveling in their motor coach with their beloved dogs, Little Bit and Mischief. Service will be 10 A.M. Friday September 27th at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank Chapel Hill and in lieu of flowers, please send charitable contributions to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 26, 2019
