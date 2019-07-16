|
Dale Wayne Smith EDMOND
June 21, 1949 - July 12, 2019
Dale Wayne Smith, of Edmond, OK, passed into Heaven on July 12, 2019, at the age of 70; unfortu-nately, Braum's lost a happy, frequent customer. He was much-loved for his kindness and caring and will be greatly missed by cherished family and friends. Viewing and a memorial to celebrate his life will be held at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 16, starting at Noon for viewing with the memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. Ice cream social to follow. For the complete obituary with additional service information, please visit: SmithandKernke.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 16, 2019